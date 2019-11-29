Update: With Black Friday past us, see our best Lenovo Cyber Monday page for discounts on Ideapad, ThinkPad and Yoga devices.

The best Lenovo Black Friday deals offer significant discounts on laptops. For bargain shoppers, Black Friday is the best time of the year to score some of the best laptops of 2019 for an excellent price. Lenovo Black Friday deals offer steep discounts on ThinkPad, Yoga, and Ideapad notebooks. We've rounded up the best Lenovo Black Friday deals to help you find the best laptop for your budget.

Just about every laptop in Lenovo's catalog is on sale for Black Friday. Among the highlights is the ThinkPad X1 Yoga for 50% off, which is one our favorite business laptops.

Cyber Monday lands on Dec. 2 this year and while we expect to see the most Lenovo deals on those two days, you'll want to lookout for savings as early as possible.

Below you'll find the best Black Friday deals on Lenovo laptops. For additional up-to-date deals on more laptops, tablets and accessories, make sure to visit our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals hubs.

Best Lenovo Black Friday deals right now

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen): was $2,089 now $1,075

The new version of our favorite business laptop, the 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,014 off with code "THINKSGIVING1." This model has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 4: was $2,279 now $1,139

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a sleek design, long battery life and useful features. This base model, with a 1080p display and a Core i5 CPU is 50% off with code "THINKSGIVING1".

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2: was $2,939 now $1,469

Use coupon code "THINKSGIVING1" to score a massive 45% discount on the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. This model has a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. In our review, we named the X1 Extreme one of the best laptops. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (4K): was $3,989 now $1.994

If you need the best screen, Lenovo is selling the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with a 4K display. Just use code "THINKSGIVING1" to receive a 50% discount. Other specs include a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen): was $3,249 now $1,624

With code "THINKSGIVING1" the ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a WQHD display, a Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD is 50% off. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon a five-star rating. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (2K HDR): was $3,989 now $1,959

If you're searching for a 2-in-1 laptop for work, look no further. With coupon code "THINKSGIVING1" you can get the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3rd Gen) with a 2K HDR display and Core i7 CPU for $1,959 off (or 50% off).

Lenovo Yoga C740 (1080p): was $1,119 now $919

Packed with a 10th Gen Intel i7, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB PCi SSD, this workhorse 2-in-1 can cut through demanding tasks like a hot knife through butter. At $919 with coupon code "SURPRISE200.", this computer is a steal.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 (1080p): was $1,399 now $999

This is an epic deal. We gave the Yoga C930, a 2-in-1 laptop, a 4.5-star rating for its sleek design, soundbar hinge and fast performance. It's a steal at $899 with coupon code "BFCM9."View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 (4K): was $1,649 now $869

We gave the Yoga C930, a 2-in-1 laptop, a 4.5-star rating for its sleek design, soundbar hinge and fast performance. It's a steal at $869 via coupon "BFCM9" for the 4K model with a Core i7 CPU.View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $349 now $209

It won't break any speed records, but at $209 (with code "THINKSGIVING1", the 100e Chromebook is one of the cheapest laptops this Black Friday season. This laptop is especially great for kids because of its ruggedized chassis. View Deal

Not seeing a deal on the laptop you are hoping to buy? Shop all Lenovo Chromebook, Ideapad and Yoga deals.