Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro — its best laptop ever — is now $300 off

The best Apple laptop ever -- and the only one today with a decent keyboard -- is now on mega sale.

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is now selling for $2,399 after a $300 discount. The particular model on sale has a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU. Those last two specs are upgrades from the base options.

If you prefer to spend even less, the base model is also on sale for $250 off, which drops its price down to $2,149.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro launched in late 2019 to rave reviews but the premium device is prohibitively expensive for many folks. Fortunately, these rare discounts will limit the damage to your wallet.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,399 now $2,149

This base model 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. It is now $250 off.

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,699 now $2,399

The new Editor's Choice 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.

In our 16-inch MacBook Pro review, we called Apple's latest laptop the best in years.

It starts with the improved keyboard, which ditches the unreliable Butterfly keys for traditional scissor-style keys. Not only is the new "Magic" keyboard more comfortable but it will also register every letter you press on.

The new MacBook Pro is a laptop built for power users. As such, this machine offers blistering-fast performance whether you're crunching numbers, streaming high-res videos or even playing games. While it's not quite 4K, the MacBook Pro's 16-inch, 3072 x 1920-resolution display looks great and the laptop's thin display bezels and thumping speakers will make your viewing experience more immersive.

MacBooks rarely go on sale, especially the latest versions of them. That's why this steep discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro shouldn't be ignored. Just be sure to get one before the sale ends, because it could be a while before we see another.