Apple M1 Mac mini is on sale for $649 right now

The new Apple Mac mini M1's brawn is on par with the latest MacBook Pro M1. If you're looking for a powerful PC that can breeze through your workflow, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, the 256GB model Mac mini M1 is on sale for $649. That's $50 off, and the Mac mini M1's lowest price yet. This is one of the best Apple deals we've seen this month. B&H mirrors this Mac mini deal.

Mac mini M1 sale

The 2020 Mac mini's CPU is three times faster than the previous-gen model. It houses Apple's M1 8-core chip, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

As detailed in our Mac mini M1 review, we loved its outstanding performance, great value, and Wi-Fi 6 support. We were also impressed by how energy efficient it is. We gave the Mac mini M1 a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

During real-world testing, whether it was juggling between dozens of Chrome tabs or editing 4K videos, the Mac mini M1 never slowed down. Even when our reviewer edited a five-minute-long 4K clip with Adobe Premiere Pro while streaming three Ultra HD YouTube videos in the background, the Mac mini kept its cool. Web pages on Google Chrome and Safari loaded instantly without eating up memory.

In our lab, the Mac mini scored 1706 points on the Geekbench 5 single-core performance tests. It beat the 2018 Mac mini, MacBook Pro M1 (1695), and mopped the floor with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core-i7 iMac (1249). When it came to multi-core, the M1 Mac mini outperformed the 16-inch MacBook Pro (8-core Intel Core i9 CPU).

Connectivity-wise, Apple outfitted the new Mac mini with two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet and a headphone jack. Bluetooth connectivity lets you easily add Bluetooth-enabled peripherals like a mouse, keyboard or headphones.

So if you want the power of Apple's M1 chip at your disposal for less than the cost of a MacBook, the Mac mini is worth considering.