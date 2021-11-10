Apple drops trade-in prices for nearly all iPhone models

Apple's trade-in prices for nearly all of its iPhone models, from the iPhone 6s Plus to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, have dropped by up to $90, meaning owners looking for an upgrade won't get as much value for their old iPhones.



The Cupertino tech giant often adjusts the maximum values of iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models in its trade-in program, sometimes even increasing the value of devices. With the release of the iPhone 13, however, older iPhone models become less valuable, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max seeing the biggest price drop.

Spotted by MacRumors, the value on some iPhone models have only dropped by $10. While there's a chance these prices could increase over the next year, the sooner you trade-in an older model, the more Apple credit you'll receive to nab an upgrade. Check out the price differences below.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Was up to $790, now $700.

iPhone 12 Pro: Was up to $640, now $600.

iPhone 12: Was up to $530, now $450.

iPhone 12 mini: Was up to $400, now $350.

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Was up to $170, now $160.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Was up to $500, now $450.

iPhone 11 Pro: Was up to $450, now $400.

iPhone 11: Was up to $340, now $300.

iPhone XS Max: Was up to $320, now $280.

iPhone XS: Was up to $240, now $220.

iPhone XR: Was up to $230, now $200.

iPhone X: Still $200.

iPhone 8 Plus: Was up to $180, now $160.

iPhone 8: Was up to $110, now $100.

iPhone 7 Plus: Was up to $110, now $100.

iPhone 7: Was up to $50, now $40.

iPhone 6s Plus: Was up to $60, now $50.

iPhone 6s: Still $30.

While these increases show how much you can get when trading in an iPhone, it's important to note that this doesn't mean you'll get the full amount. A big factor in estimating the device's value comes down to its condition — a shattered iPhone isn't ideal.



For those interested in an Apple upgrade, or want to jump on the trade-in values for its iPhone models before they get any lower, head over to Apple's trade-in page. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has been crowned the king of smartphones for good reason, so it may be worth trading that old iPhone for something more next-gen.