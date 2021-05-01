Apple AirPods Pro 2: Price, release date, features, and more

The AirPods Pro 2 have been a long time coming. Ever since Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecast his predictions back in 2020, earbud fans have speculated how Apple will update its immensely popular AirPods Pro.



The current AirPods Pro are still among the best wireless earbuds thanks to their seamless pairing with popular Apple devices such as the iPhone or iPad, and standout features such as noise-canceling and transparency mode. Apple's next-gen earbuds aren't expected to be much of an upgrade, but they could potentially add more health-focused features.

After rummaging through rumors and leaks all about the AirPods Pro 2, take a look at everything we know so far, including the potential release date, price, features and more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 price

Twitter leaker @ LeakApplePro claims the AirPods Pro 2 with cost the same as its predecessor, with a retail price of $249/£249. This would make the original earbuds irrelevant. Seeing as the AirPods Pro are the middle ground between the cheaper second-generation AirPods (from $159/£159) and the AirPods Max ($549/£549), it makes sense for Apple to stick with this price.

AirPods Pro gen 2-249$-Better battery life-A bit better of noise cancelling.-Ambient light sensors.Overall, a not so great update, more of like the AirPods gen 2 over AirPods gen 1.Expect them to release in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.October 19, 2020 See more

However, there are also rumours of an AirPods Pro Lite that will be an entry-level pair of earbuds for the AirPods Pro, with a price point of $199. While this price is much more appealing for wireless earbuds enthusiasts, you'll find plenty of Apple AirPods Pro with price cuts down to $199.

According to Kuo (via AppleInsider), the second-gen wireless earbuds will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022. This would line up with the expected release of the iPhone 13 coming later this year, as AirPods go hand-in-hand with Apple’s smartphone.



Originally, according to Taiwanese media company Digitimes and Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the AirPods Pro 2 were slated to release in April during the Apple Event. However, that never happened, meaning the next set of AirPods Pro may still be a while away — more towards the start of 2022.



Apple's first pair of AirPods came on December 13, 2016, with the updated second-generation AirPods on March 20, 2019. Judging from this, there's good reason to believe the next pair of AirPods Pro to be released sometime in March 2022.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 design

According to Mac Otakara, the new AirPods Pro is expected to have a more compact design for its charging case, with a new case being 46mm tall and 54mm wide, although it will stay 21mm thick. Essentially, this will make the case slightly thinner, with the current case being 45.2mm tall and 60.6mm wide.

(Image credit: Weibo)

A previous report from Bloomberg suggests Apple will be cutting the stem off of the AirPods Pro 2, while the new AirPods 3 will have a shorter stem like the current AirPods Pro.



The stem of the AirPods Pro are host to a big feature; the squeeze mechanic to pick up phone calls or to control music. However, the next AirPods Pro could also adopt “in-air gestures,” if a recent patent is anything to go by. Instead of squeezing the stem, as you would with the AirPods Pro, you might hover your hand over the next-gen AirPods to trigger a certain action.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 features

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to have better battery life, improve the noise-canceling mode, and have “ambient light sensors.” That last feature is expected to be for fitness, which will be able to measure your blood oxygen levels and detect your heart rate.

(Image credit: Apple)

Much like how the Apple Watch is catering for health and fitness, hence why users can get three months free when you buy the wearable, the AirPods Pro 2 will also be more fitness-focused. However, Apple's Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones sort of already cover the fitness aspect of Apple's line of earbuds.



Apple may improve the battery life of the AirPods Pro, too. Currently, they boast up to 24 hours. However, they could be better by upgrading its wireless transmission standard to Bluetooth 5, as pointed out by TechRadar.



While the noise cancellation feature has been favoured by most, the AirPods Pro don't aren't the best on the market. Many believe the Pro 2 models will have better noise cancellation. When the original earbuds released, many owners complained that a firmware update made the special feature worse, believing that Apple was trying to prolong the life of the Pro models by reducing the quality of noise cancellation (via The Verge).



If there's room for improvement, Apple will surely improve on this feature if they release the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 outlook