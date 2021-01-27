Apple AirPods Pro 2 expected to drop in first half of 2021

Apple is reportedly set to release its second-generation AirPods Pro in the first half of 2021, backing previous rumours stating it will be released this April.



As reported by Taiwanese media company Digitimes (via MacRumors), the AirPods Pro 2 are "slated for launch later in the first half of this year," according to sources mentioned in the article.



The report is focused on Taiwan-based flash memory supplier Winbond, which is expected to be among the NOR flash suppliers for the next AirPods Pro. Of course, the main take here is the mention of the release window, and seeing as Japanese blog Mac Otakara also stated the AirPods Pro 2 will be released sometime in April (along with an iPhone SE 3), we're expecting these rumours to be true.

AirPods Pro 2: What we know

According to Mac Otakara, the new AirPods Pro is expected to have a more compact design for its charging case, with a new case being 46mm tall and 54mm wide, although it will stay 21mm thick. Essentially, this will make the case slightly thinner, with the current case being 45.2mm tall and 60.6mm wide.



Apple AirPods 3 are also rumored to release in 2021 with some reported changes, including shorter ear stems, silicone ear tips, and longer battery life. While they will share a similar appearance to the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3 will not feature noise cancellation.



Bloomberg had also reported that the AirPods Pro 2 will no longer have stems, along with having a similar rounded shape, much like the Samsung Galaxy Buds, although there is no further information on its design.



Announcements are still months away, and if you're keener on what Samsung has to offer, check out the showdown between the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and AirPods Pro.