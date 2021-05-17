Android 12 could bring visual overhaul as leak surfaces ahead of Google I/O

In February, an early Android 12 leak showed us a significant redesign of the operating system and we've caught additional glimpses since then thanks to developer previews.

With Google I/O 2021 set to kick off tomorrow, a new leak from the oft-reliable Jon Prosser claims to give us our best look yet at the new operating system with a series of slides, images, and a video, allegedly from Google itself, showing off Android 12.

The leak gives only a glimpse of some new features, like an improved stacked notification system that groups notifications with a total number of unseen alerts. The lock screen also picks up a new notification "pill" in the upper-left corner that will give a glanceable look at any missed notifications.

The majority of the content is focused on the visual overhaul of the operating system as opposed to specific features. This includes a series of new widgets, settings buttons and menu designs. It all looks like an excellent evolution for Android with a cleaner and more modern look.

The leaked video within Prosser's coverage is only a promo, a series of quick cuts looking at different UI elements that show off some of what I've described above. It sells the fluidity of those various elements and makes the new design look appealing.

Based on some of the dates used, it's unclear when this was made or if any of this exact content will appear onstage at Google I/O this week, but it's certainly piqued our interest as to what Google has in store for Android 12.