Amazon Prime Day 2021 could arrive earlier than we expect — here's why

Amazon Prime Day, the retailer's big annual saving event, will be here before we know it. Normally held in July in honor of Amazon's July 5 founding date, Prime Day could arrive as early as June this year.

Amazon announced in its first-quarter earnings release, Prime Day 2021 will occur later in the second quarter (Q2) of this year, which suggests June. For financial accounting and reporting, Q2 is the period between April 1 to June 30.

This news supports existing reports rumoring June as a tentative calendar date.

Boasting a worldwide tally of over 200 million Prime members, Amazon underlines the benefits of its subscription service. "Members have exclusive access to deals every day and especially during Prime Day, which will take place later in the second quarter," Amazon said in its release.

The reasoning behind Prime Day's rescheduling could be a strategic retail move. Father's Day falls on June 21 which is not too far from July 4. Amazon could simply want an early start on securing customer orders.

This year, Amazon is banking on continued Prime membership growth during its annual Prime Day sale. What sets Amazon apart from competitors is its variety of fast, free, and convenient delivery options. For example, Amazon's same-day and one-day delivery services are available free to Prime members in the U.S. in over 47 cities. Amazon's Last Mile network of delivery driver partners employs research-based routing and planning algorithms to get orders to customers fast.

Since Amazon has yet to make an official announcement, Prime Day 2021's exact start date and time remain a mystery.

