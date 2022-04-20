Alienware x15 gaming laptop gets $888 price cut in rare Dell flash deal

This Dell flash deal takes dollars off the excellent Alienware x15 gaming laptop. If you're looking for a high-performance gaming PC with quad-speakers, this deal is for you.

As part of the sale, you can get the RTX 3070 Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop for $1,861 via coupon, "100OFF1499". Typically, this gamer-centric notebook costs $2,749, so that's $888 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this Alienware x15 configuration. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked this season.

Alienware x15 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop: was $2,749 now $1,861 @ Dell

Save $888 on the powerful Alienware x15 via coupon, "100OFF1499" at Dell. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy lifting for graphics. This deal ends April 22.

Alienware's X series laptops are among the industry's best gaming-specific machines. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display and is powered by a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs list are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated and a 512GB SSD.

In our review of the 17-inch model Alienware x17, we praise its gorgeous, slim design and battery life which endured 4 and half hours on our Laptop Mag Battery test. That beats the 4:07 premium gaming laptop average. We gave the Alienware X17 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award for its great overall and gaming performance. You can expect Alienware x15's performance to be on par with seamless gaming and multitasking.

Design-wise, the Alienware sports a magnesium alloy chassis and the brand's signature alien head on the top of the lid. Its built-in front-firing quad speakers delivered room-filling, clean sound during real-world tests.

Alienware design engineers outfitted the x15 with security features often seen on business laptops. It features a Windows Hello compatible webcam for face recognition login, a TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) secure cryptoprocessor that employs a cryptographic key to ward off malware and hackers.

Now $888 off, the Alienware x15 gaming laptop is a wise choice if you're looking for a machine that's big on performance. This Dell flash deal ends April 22.