Alienware x15 gaming laptop gets $888 price cut in rare Dell flash deal

This Dell flash deal takes dollars off the excellent Alienware x15 gaming laptop. If you're looking for a high-performance gaming PC with quad-speakers, this deal is for you.
As part of the sale, you can get the RTX 3070 Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop for $1,861 via coupon, "100OFF1499". Typically, this gamer-centric notebook costs $2,749, so that's $888 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this Alienware x15 configuration. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked this season.
Save $888 on the powerful Alienware x15 via coupon, "100OFF1499" at Dell. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy lifting for graphics. This deal ends April 22.
Alienware's X series laptops are among the industry's best gaming-specific machines. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display and is powered by a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its hardware specs list are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated and a 512GB SSD.
In our review of the 17-inch model Alienware x17, we praise its gorgeous, slim design and battery life which endured 4 and half hours on our Laptop Mag Battery test. That beats the 4:07 premium gaming laptop average. We gave the Alienware X17 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award for its great overall and gaming performance. You can expect Alienware x15's performance to be on par with seamless gaming and multitasking.
Design-wise, the Alienware sports a magnesium alloy chassis and the brand's signature alien head on the top of the lid. Its built-in front-firing quad speakers delivered room-filling, clean sound during real-world tests.
Alienware design engineers outfitted the x15 with security features often seen on business laptops. It features a Windows Hello compatible webcam for face recognition login, a TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) secure cryptoprocessor that employs a cryptographic key to ward off malware and hackers.
Now $888 off, the Alienware x15 gaming laptop is a wise choice if you're looking for a machine that's big on performance. This Dell flash deal ends April 22.