Act fast! Surface Pro 6 deal is $440 off ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is right around the corner but you don't need to wait any longer for a new tablet. Best Buy is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 — our favorite 2-in-1 laptop — for $799 after a steep $400 discount.

The base model on sale has a 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-pixel display along with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. There is also a higher-end model with the same specs but a Core i7 CPU.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Core i5): was $1,199 now $799

For a limited time, the Surface Pro 6 is on sale for $799, or $400 off. The Surface Pro 6 is better than its successor in many ways, which is why it's still featured on our best 2-in-1 laptops page.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Core i7): was $1,499 now $1,049

If you need more power than the base model offers, a Core i7 version of the Surface Pro 6 is also on sale for $450 off. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this tablet. View Deal

Microsoft released a Surface Pro 7 earlier this year, but we still feel the Surface Pro 6 is the better tablet. That's because it offers longer battery life (9:20 versus the Pro 7's 7:52) and has a more vivid display.

For these reasons, we've kept the Surface Pro 6 high up on our best 2-in-1 laptops rankings. In our Surface Pro 6 review, we praised the detachable tablet for its stunning display, fast performance and comfortable keyboard. Unfortunately, that keyboard, the Type Cover, costs extra. As does the $99 Surface Pen.

Regardless, the Surface Pro 6 is an excellent laptop alternative that's portable enough to take on long trips or haul to class.

We're not sure how long this sale will be live, so we recommend you act fast. If you're searching for other discounts, check out our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals pages for up-to-date sales.