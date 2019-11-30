Acer's Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is on sale for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is handing out laptop deals like candy. If you're hungry, take a bite out of some sweet savings with a $110 discount on the Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6-inch gaming laptop for only $1,089.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $1,089

Acer's powerful gaming laptop comes equipped with a 9th Gen i7 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16 GB of RAM and a speedy 256 TB SSD.View Deal

This VR-ready beast pairs perfectly with the Vive Cosmos VR Headset. In addition to the highlight i7-9750H CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU and speedy 256GB SSD, a 144Hz panel ensures that your games are crisp and free of blur. The laptop's keyboard is backlit for sessions in low-light environments.

I've grown fond of Acer gaming laptops for their built-in Predator Sense suite that lets you manage game profiles, fan speeds and overclocking. While "AeroBlade" cooling screams marketing lingo, Acer's products tend to do quite well on our temperature tests.

