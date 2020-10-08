Acer TravelMate P6 with discrete GPU is $600 off before Prime Day

Before Amazon Prime Day, Microsoft is cutting prices on many of its products, including the Acer TravelMate P6, which is $600 off and comes with discrete graphics.

You can get the Acer TravelMate P6 w/ an Nvidia MX250 GPU on sale for $899 at the Microsoft Store. Originally, this laptop cost $1,499, so it's a deep price cut for this kind of laptop.

This model comes with a 14-inch, 1080p panel, an Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU.

Acer TravelMate P6: was $1,499 now $899 @ Microsoft

The TravelMate P6 has a stylish, lightweight magnesium-alloy chassis, and at 2.7 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, the P6 is a very sleek machine. The TravelMate P6 is MIL-STD-810G certified, so it should withstand extreme conditions (high temps, rain, drops) regardless of how fragile it might feel.

You'll also enjoy watching videos on the TravelMate P6's relatively vivid and bright 14-inch, 1080p non-touch display. Additionally, the top-firing speaker on the TravelMate P6's deck isn't the loudest, but it produces clear and undistorted sound.

The discrete GPU also paid off in our real-world testing when the Travelmate P6 played Dirt 3 at a smooth 96 frames per second, proving that it's more capable of running modern games than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (31 fps), the Vaio SX14 (33 fps), the HP EliteBook x360 840 (62 fps) and the average premium laptop at the time (62 fps).

