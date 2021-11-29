Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen 7 drops to $579 for Cyber Monday — better than Black Friday

Cyber Monday 2021 is already dishing out a truckload of incredible deals that are even beating Black Friday sales. Thought the Acer Swift 3 was more affordable than ever before? Amazon's Cyber Monday offer says otherwise.



Right now, you can grab the Acer Swift 3 with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU for $579 at Amazon. That's $170 off the asking price, and $20 cheaper than its Black Friday counterpart. For those who waited patiently, this Acer Swift 3 deal is your reward.

Acer Swift 3 Cyber Monday deal

Acer Swift 3: was $750 now $579.99 @ Amazon Acer Swift 3: was $750 now $579.99 @ Amazon

Acer Swift 3 is one of the most affordable laptops you can get. This laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U octa-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD — all of which keeps the 13-inch 1080p display quick and responsive across multitasking and other processor-intensive tasks.

The premium construction and specs under the hood of the Acer Swift 3 are still more than capable of crushing the day-to-day essentials and some more intensive tasks too.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM offers zippy performance, even with multiple apps running. Plus, the 512GB SSD is more than generous enough for general usage.

Moreover, there is plenty of I/O to get you going (USB-C, HDMI, USB 3.0) and that gorgeous 1080P Full HD display makes for a competitive package.

