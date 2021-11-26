Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel with stylus drops to $870 in Black Friday laptop deal

This Black Friday laptop deal is perfect for content creators, especially digital artists. The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, a technological work of art for creative professionals, and it just plummeted by 42% from its original price.
When we reviewed the the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and slapped an Editor's Choice badge. We're tough critics, so when we say something is good, trust us -- it's excellent! Right now, you can get the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel for $870 from Amazon. Normally priced at $1,499, that's a whopping $630 off. This is lowest price we've seen for this versatile creator laptop.
Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel Black Friday laptop deal
Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel laptop: was $1499, now $870 @ Amazon
Wow! The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is, indeed, $630 off in this Black Friday laptop deal. This laptop is a content creator's dream and packs a Pantone-Validated, 100% sRGB, 14-inch, 1980 x 1080-pixel display, an Intel Core i7-107050H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU.
The ConceptD 3 Ezel also comes with a Wacom AES 1.0 Pen that one can use on the swanky touch display that can transform into a seamless digital easel.
The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is a Black Friday laptop deal that blows all the others out of the water. Get this — you get a flexible creator laptop that is equipped with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU to handle all of your professional or hobbyist artistic tasks.
It gets better. The ConceptD 3 Ezel has an amazing "pull-forward" mechanism that allows you to transform the display into a digital easel. It comes with an Wacom AES 1.0 Pen, a stylus that lets you take notes, scribble, sketch and draw.
When we reviewed the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, we were wowed by its powerful performance and graphics power. It also has a sleek 2-in-1 design, a bright display and clicky keyboard that will make plowing through your daily tasks ultra easy. It also has a Pantone-Validated display that guarantees 100% sRGB color coverage.
The ConceptD 3 Ezel also has an great variety of ports. In addition to a Kensington lock slot and a headphone jack, you'll find a Mini DisplayPort, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an SD Card slot and two USB Type-A ports.
Despite being packed with power-guzzling internals, the ConceptD 3 Ezel managed to exceed our 8-hour minimum; it lasted nearly 10 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test, which pretty darn good!
The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel, now $870 from $1,499, is a deal you can't pass up on.
Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent holiday deals on laptops. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday laptop deals hub for the best discounts.