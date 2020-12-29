You may want to uninstall an application on your MacBook for a number of reasons. Perhaps an application you installed long ago is taking up too much space on your desktop. Maybe you downloaded a game that you no longer play and wish to get rid of it. Whatever your reasoning may be, you need to delete a previously installed application from your MacBook, and this tutorial will show you how to do just that.

Note, for this tutorial, I used a MacBook Air (early 2015) model. This tutorial will work up to the latest modeled MacBook Air: the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip.

How to uninstall apps on a MacBook

First, navigate down to the Finder tab on your toolbar and click on the icon.

How to uninstall apps on a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

Once in the Finder tool, navigate to the top of your screen and click on the Go menu. Once in the Go menu, scroll down to the Applications hyperlink and click on it.

How to uninstall apps on a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

Once you have clicked on the Application hyperlink, scroll down to the application that you wish to uninstall. In this example, I will be deleting the gaming client Steam. Right-click on the icon and scroll down to the “Move to Trash” hyperlink. Click on it.

How to uninstall apps on a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

Once the application is in the trash, move down to the trash bin in your toolbar. Right-click on the trash bin.

How to uninstall apps on a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

Once you have right-clicked on the trash bin, you will be prompted with the “Empty Trash” hyperlink. Click on the hyperlink in order to remove your trash.

How to uninstall apps on a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

A prompt asking, "Are you sure you want to permanently erase the items in the Trash?" will appear. Click “Empty Trash.”

How to uninstall apps on a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

After you click on "Empty Trash," open your trash bin again to be sure that it was emptied. If your trash bin has been emptied, then the unwanted application was successfully uninstalled.