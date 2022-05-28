It’s easy to be swept away by the visuals on Microsoft's ninth-generation of consoles. Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are capable of delivering high-fidelity graphics like true-to-life lighting, shadows and reflections. However, the console’s audio output is equally as impressive, offering incredibly immersive 3D soundstages with support for some of the most popular surround-sound technologies from Dolby. The best Xbox Series X|S headsets make use of this next-gen audio for a fraction of the price of a modern surround sound setup — placing you in the thick of the action and a deeply immersive experience.

There is no shortage of options when it comes to choosing a headset to game on. In fact, with support for Dolby Headphone technology, just about any stereo headset used in tandem with the Xbox Series X|S is capable of delivering a virtual 5.1 surround-sound experience. However, there’s more to a headset than virtual soundstages. Other factors like comfort, mic quality, noise cancellation, battery life and weight must also be taken into consideration.

At Laptop Mag, we’ve compiled our list of the best Xbox-compatible headsets currently on the market. If you’re looking for a great way to lose yourself in in the rich soundscapes of Halo Infinite ’s Zeta Halo, or in the cockpit of one of Microsoft Flight Simulator ’s many aircraft, you need one of the best Xbox Series X|S headsets in 2022.

What are the best Xbox Series X|S headsets?

Currently, the best Xbox Series X|S headset is the official Xbox Wireless Headset. While first-party headsets are often lacking, Microsoft’s headset knocks it out of the park with solid audio, impressive surround sound support, plush comfort and a respectable 15 hours of battery life. Built-in Xbox Wireless tech means the headset connects to your console in the same way as the Xbox Wireless Controller, resulting in a speedy and stable priority connection that is lossless in quality.

If you want to enjoy one of the most immersive, cinema-tier soundstages possible on consoles, you’ll need a headset that supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. Out of several available Xbox headsets with Dolby Atmos support, the Corsair HS75 XB Wireless offers an awesome audio experience rich in depth, clarity and precision. Its premium build, comfort and all-day battery life cap off an all-round excellent accessory — even if its mic leaves a little to be desired.

A great headset doesn’t always mean you have to part with a great amount of cash. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 for Xbox is a great option for anyone looking for a quality headset on a budget. For under $50, the Arctis 1 features the same drivers that are found on the much more premium Arctis 7X headset, delivering the high-quality, signature Arctis soundscape for a fraction of the price. The headset also features a ClearCast noise-cancelling microphone, plenty of padding for comfort; it’s ultra-lightweight at just 9.6 ounces, making it ideal for longer play sessions.

The best Xbox Series X|S headset

(Image credit: Sony)

First-party console headsets aren’t often the pinnacle of what’s on offer, which is one of the reasons why the market for gaming headsets is so vast. However, to the surprise of many, the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S brought with it two fantastic first-party headsets that are big on performance without breaking the bank. While PlayStation owners have the Pulse 3D wireless headset , owners of Microsoft’s current-gen console get to enjoy the Xbox Wireless Headset.

With support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X, the Xbox Wireless Headset offers incredible audio and surround-sound precision. There’s also a decent level of fine-tuning available via the Xbox Accessories app — you can adjust equalizer settings, apply bass boost and configure microphone and auto-mute sensitivity.

The Xbox Wireless Headset can also pair with multiple devices simultaneously, allowing you to listen to your music and take Discord or phone calls without interrupting your gaming sessions. Cap things off with 15 hours of battery life and you have an excellent, premium-standard headset with a remarkably competitive entry-level price tag of just $99.

See our full Xbox Wireless Headset review .

The best premium Xbox Series X|S headset

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Take a look into SteelSeries’ awesome catalog of gaming accessories, and you’ll find a plethora of quality headsets to suit players of any platform. The brand’s Arctis range of headsets includes some of the best around, offering top-notch audio, plush comfort and solid build quality. The crown jewel of this range, for Xbox owners at least, is the SteelSeries Arctis 9X — a variant of the amazing Arctis 9 , tailored specifically for use with the Xbox Series X|S.

While a little on the heavy side at 13.1 ounces, the Arctis 9X remains impressively comfortable, thanks to a set of Airweave fabric ear cushions and a suspended headband made from a snug woven ski goggle material. The Arctis 9X is also fully integrated with Xbox Wireless technology, allowing you to connect to your console without a dongle and enjoy a stable, lag-free connection at a standard similar to that of the Xbox Wireless Controller.

Enjoy immersive Windows Sonic Spatial Audio through the Arctis’ solid 40mm drivers, and communicate with ease through a retractable ClearCast noise-cancelling mic. The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is a fantastic console companion, whether you’re looking for a quick round of Call of Duty: Warzone or a marathon gaming session that takes full advantage of the Arctis 9X’s awesome 20-hour battery life.

See our full SteelSeries Arctis 9X review .

The best all-around Xbox Series X|S headset

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

Outside of its bulky and plastic exterior, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is an otherwise great gaming headset with several excellent features that make it well worth its $149.95 price tag. Striking a balance between comfort, build and performance isn’t easy. However, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 is one of Turtle Beach’s best efforts yet with the basics firmly locked down, especially with further improvements available via the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is one of the most durable builds that Turtle Beach has put together, featuring a metal-reinforced headband and an ultra-sturdy, re-designed hinge. While its plastic exterior doesn’t scream premium, it is a headset that’s built to last and should be more than capable of standing up to years of usage. Fortunately, that sturdiness doesn’t come at the cost of comfort with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 also being outfitted with plush memory foam-infused ear cushions, with a layer of Aerofit cooling gel, to keep heat build-up at bay across longer gaming sessions.

However, the real star of the show for the Stealth 700 Gen 2 is its striking audio and voice capabilities. 50mm Nanoclear drivers deliver an awesomely realistic soundscape, especially when taking advantage of the Xbox’s Window Sonic Spatial audio or DTS Headphone:X technology. Xbox Wireless technology allows for a dongle-free connection, and with Bluetooth available, you can also connect to your mobile device to take calls or play music through the headset simultaneously.

The best Xbox Series X|S headset for voice-pickup

(Image credit: Razer)

Designed for both Xbox and mobile gaming, the Razer Kaira Pro offers superior audio/voice chat quality and a deep level of customization to fine-tune your overall experience. Xbox Wireless technology allows for a direct, low-latency connection to your Xbox Series X|S, and Bluetooth 5.0 makes connecting to your mobile devices a cinch. Whether you’re gaming at home or streaming Game Pass titles on the go, the Kaira Pro is a fantastic goto for your audio needs.

Ultra-soft FlowKnit memory foam ear cups and a cushioned headband allow you to soak up the excellent Windows Sonic-boosted audio of the 50mm TriForce Titanium Drivers for longer without sacrificing on comfort. For communicating with teammates, or chatting while gaming, the Kaira Pro has a detachable HyperClear Supercardioid boom mic that uses open housing and a low-frequency sensitivity to provide a better recreation of your voice. There’s also a dedicated app that allows tons of customization through mic monitoring, custom EQ presets and more.

If you like what you hear, but aren’t so sure about the Kaira Pro’s $149.99 price tag, then take a look at the trimmed down standard Razer Kaira headset. If you plan on exclusively using your headset for gaming on the Xbox Series X|S, the loss of Bluetooth connectivity or a built-in mobile mic isn’t likely to make much of an impact. However, being able to shave down the price of your purchase to just $99.99 might make all the difference.

The best luxury Xbox Series X|S headset

(Image credit: Master & Dynamic)

5. Master & Dynamic MG20 The best luxury Xbox Series X|S headset Specifications Connection: Wireless, Bluetooth, wired Drivers: 50mm Noise-cancelling: No Battery life: 22 hours Weight: 11.35 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wireless, Bluetooth and 3.5mm connections + Premium build + Incredible sound and design Reasons to avoid - Limited EQ options

There are premium headsets, and then there are luxury headsets — and if you’re looking for the most opulent audio experience on the Xbox Series X|S, look no further than the Master & Dynamic MG20. Not known for its gaming offerings, M&D is a New York-based audio company that focuses on delivering high-end products that offer superior craftsmanship, premium materials and sophisticated technology. I’m not one for languages, but I do know this is marketing speak for “expensive.”

As a luxury product should, the M&D MG20 strives to look and feel worthy of every cent of its $449 price tag. No expense is spared when it comes to comfort, with premium, lambskin leather-cushioned ear pads, an Alcantara-lined inner headband, and a coated canvas outer lining. Pair this with lightweight magnesium ear cups and you have one of the comfiest fits around that registers at just 11.35 ounces in weight.

Comfort isn’t the only selling point when it comes to the MG20. On the mic front, dual talk modes let you make use of a built-in microphone array or a detachable boom mic — both of which result in solid voice capture across wireless, Bluetooth and wired connections. However, a headset is only truly as good as the sound it delivers, and the MG20 certainly delivers. Outfitted with custom 50mm Beryllium-coated drivers with semi-open acoustics, the MG20 delivers ultra-immersive 7.1 surround sound, elevating your gaming experience with a life-like soundstage that captures every footstep, gunshot and explosion with crystal-clear clarity.

The best entry-level Xbox Series X|S headset

(Image credit: HyperX)

A decent wireless headset can set you back a pretty penny, even if you’re looking for an entry-level product. On the other hand, wired headsets like the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core cost significantly less while still offering solid audio that can perform as well as, if not better than, its wireless counterparts. As a further boon, wired headsets like the Stinger Core don’t require charging and have greater compatibility with other platforms.

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core’s design isn’t groundbreaking by any standards, and its black plastic frame is far from premium. However, the design is functional and lightweight, with an adjustable steel slider and soft ear cushions providing a decent level of comfort for prolonged use. The flexible, noise-cancelling swivel mic is also detachable, allowing you to remove the microphone during single-player games or when using the headset to listen to music or other media.

The closed cup design keeps external noise to a minimum and helps improve the immersion created by HyperX’s acoustically tuned 40mm directional drivers. The headset sounds great when paired with the Xbox’s Windows Sonic Spatial Audio and offers enhanced bass — optimized for console gaming. While it may be slim on features when compared to other entries on this list, the CloudX Stinger Core is a fantastic entry-level headset with a very affordable price tag of just $24.99.

The best Xbox Series X|S headset for personalization

(Image credit: SCUF)

7. SCUF H1 The best Xbox Series X|S headset for personalization Specifications Connection: Wired Drivers: 50mm Noise-cancelling: No Battery life: NA Weight: 28 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good build + Great sound + High-bandwidth microphone + Widely compatible Reasons to avoid - Heavy

Inspired by the Corsair Virtuoso , the H1 is the first gaming headset in the SCUF Gaming catalog. Having already proven itself in the accessories market, SCUF’s wired headset seeks to deliver the same pro-level performance and quality found in its highly-rated SCUF Reflex and Instinct game controllers. Better still, the H1 affords a variety of customization options that allow you to personalize the headset's color scheme, speaker tags, ear cushions and more.

The H1 is sturdily built, offering an ergonomic friendly, lightweight frame that can readily stand up to everyday wear and tear. Minimalist in its core design, the H1 makes use of an adjustable synthetic leather headband and either synthetic leather or hybrid synthetic leather/cloth ear cushions to remain comfortable throughout even the longest gaming sessions. At 28.16 ounces, the H1 is packing some serious heft. While the H1’s cushioning goes some way to alleviate this burden, it will make the headset likely to travel away from the ears if you move your head too rapidly.

Precision-tuned, high-density 50mm neodymium drivers partner well with Windows Sonic Spatial Audio to produce quality surround sound. The bass in particular has been worked on to almost double the audio frequency found in most gaming headsets. These tweaks are great for highlighting the sound of nearby footsteps and making the impact of the action around you all the more impressive.

The best Xbox Series X|S headset/charging station combo

(Image credit: Astro)

Astro’s headset and charging station combo are great for those in need of stellar sound, brilliant comfort and a convenient place to store and charge their cans. With its higher price, casual gamers may want to steer clear, but if you’re serious about your audio, it's difficult to deny the Astro A50 as a top-flight gaming headset. While undoubtedly premium in build, the A50’s exaggerated aesthetic won’t suit everybody. However, its angular, all-black form does well to keep it from venturing too far into garish, gamified design territory.

While the A50 doesn’t look like the most comfortable of headsets, considerable effort has gone into making sure that it feels it. The headset can be adjusted to fit heads of any size with ease, and a well-balanced clamp keeps the headset firmly in place without applying too much pressure. Not that a little extra pressure would be noticed, as the A50’s deep cups and memory foam ear cushions provide more than enough padding for hours’ worth of uninterrupted comfort.

The A50’s 40mm drivers are fine-tuned to produce top-of-the-line acoustics, delivering crisp highs, controlled mids and distortion-free bass. Windows Sonic takes the A50 a step further in delivering spatial audio. As of this writing, it comes with a free, two-year Dolby Atmos activation code. As such, you’ll be able to enjoy a spectacularly immersive and accurate 3D soundstage across a host of top titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Gears of War 5. To some, the quality of the audio is worth the price of purchase alone, even if that purchase is a mighty $299.99.

The best Dolby Atmos Xbox Series X|S headset

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair has a penchant for churning out some impressive gaming headsets, and the HS75 XB Wireless is yet another to add to that list. From its lavish music output to highly immersive Dolby Atmos-backed game audio, the HS75 XB Wireless is one of the more well-rounded headsets on the market. Officially licensed for the Xbox Series X|S, Corsair’s headset uses Xbox Wireless to connect to your console, resulting in a stable, low-latency connection akin to Microsoft’s first-party peripherals.

The HS75 XB Wireless’ superb sound derives from a pair of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers. The headset alone can provide some pretty remarkable results, though the spatial sound from the Xbox’s Windows Sonic will definitely take the experience up a notch. However, when paired with Dolby Atmos, you’ll experience an awesome 3D soundstage rich with depth, clarity and precision. It’s just a shame that the HS75 XB’s detachable boom mic doesn’t impress to a similar level, as in our review it showcased muddy voice pickup and degraded quality at range.

Not content with giving us some of the best audio performance possible, Corsair didn’t skimp on the HS75 XB’s build or comfort either. The headset’s blend of aluminum and steel results in a frame that’s both stunning and sturdy, with leatherette cushions and viscoelastic memory foam providing magnificent levels of comfort.

See our full Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review .

The best Dolby Atmos Xbox Series X|S headset

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

There are plenty of headsets available for a budget price, but few can match the quality of SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 for Xbox. Even at a smaller price point, SteelSeries’ headset lives up to the award-winning Arctis name, offering an incredible price-to-performance ratio and featuring several premium-grade components. For just $50, you get a wired headset that offers durability, comfort, signature performance, impressive voice capture and compatibility across PC, Mac, Xbox, Switch, Mobile and even PS5.

The Arctis 1’s sleek, low-profile design includes a lightweight, steel-reinforced headband that can adjust to fit all head sizes and well-positioned on-headset controls for rapidly adjusting volume levels mid-game. There’s also a set of soft fabric Airweave ear cushions that keep your ears cool and comfortable across play sessions of any length. Weighing just 9.6 ounces the Arctis 1’s lightweight, snug build is practically unnoticeable, allowing you to effortlessly immerse yourself in its soundscape.

The Arctis 1’s secret weapon comes from its awesome 40mm neodymium drivers, the very same as SteelSeries’ superb Arctis 7X uses. While the difference in overall build somewhat affects the sound, resulting in occasional muddy bass and sharp highs, as budget headsets go, the Arctis 1 sets a high bar for others to follow. The Arctis’ ClearCast boom microphone is bidirectional, providing excellent noise cancellation to keep your voice clear and natural. You can even detach the boom mic to make use of the headset out in public.