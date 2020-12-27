Best iPhone 12 chargers in 2020

The best iPhone 12 chargers have a compatible USB-C port, fast charging and bonus features, such as USB Type-A port for other peripherals.

Apple rattled the smartphone world when the company announced that it's discontinuing the tradition of including a power adapter in the iPhone 12 box. The Cupertino-based tech giant said there are billions of third-party adapters around the world. As such, Apple is hoping to avoid wastefulness by removing chargers from their boxes.

Aside from the environmental benefits, Apple also noted that the absence of chargers means that iPhone boxes will be smaller and lighter. With these cutbacks made for the iPhone 12, Apple claims that they've reduced carbon emissions by two million metric tons per year.

What this means for you is that if you do not own an iPhone 12-compatible charger, you'll need to purchase one. We've got the scoop on which power adapter will be the best purchase for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

What charger do you need for the iPhone 12?

Now that Apple is shipping charger-less boxes, you may be wondering, "What charger do I need for the iPhone 12?" You'll need to use a USB-C power adapter for the iPhone 12 and you can also use a Qi charging pad.

If you plan on purchasing the MagSafe charging pad for the iPhone 12, keep in mind that you will still need a USB-C power adapter for it, too.

What is the best iPhone 12 charger?

The best iPhone 12 charger is the Choetech 65W fast charger. There's a good reason why this iPhone 12 power adapter earned a show-stopping Amazon rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

We highly recommend the Choetech 65W fast charger for its speedy charging process that supports maximum power of 65W in total between its dual ports: USB Type-C, which supports Power Delivery 3.0, and USB Type-A. The Choetech can charge two devices at once. For example, you can charge an iPhone 12 and an Android tablet simultaneously.

The Choetech 65W fast charger is compatible with a wide variety of devices, including the iPhone 12 line, the Samsung Galaxy S series, the iPad Pro, the MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch and more.

The Choetech 65W fast charger also has a sneaky feature in which its prongs can be tucked away to make it more compact and portable. To remind you how cool this power adapter is, not only is this Choetech charger compatible with the iPhone 12, but it can support another device with its additional Type-A port.

best iPhone 12 charger 2020: CHOETECH 65W Fast Charger (Image credit: Amazon)

1. Choetech 65W fast charger The best iPhone 12 charger you can buy overall Ports: USB Type-C, USB Type-A Check Amazon USB-C for iPhone 12 USB-A for other devices Can be tucked away for portability Power delivery 3.0 for USB-C Comparatively pricey (but worth it)

If you don't believe that the Choetech 65W fast charger is one of the best power adapters for the iPhone 12, check out its Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars. Choetech 65W fast charger lives up to its name, offering an ultra-powerful 65W to your devices in total.

The Choetech 65W fast charger comes with a USB-C (power delivery 3.0) port that is compatible with your iPhone 12, but it also comes with a USB-A that can charge your other devices. This power adapter can charge two compatible devices simultaneously.

The Choetech 65W fast charger supports a wide variety of devices, including the iPhone 12, the Samsung Galaxy S series, the iPad Pro, the MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air, Nintendo Switch and more.

If you typically throw your chargers into a bag while you're on the go, you'll be happy to know that the prongs of the Choetech 65W fast charger can be tucked in for safekeeping. This way, you don't have to worry about damaging the charger while you're on the go. This power adapter is powerful, offers high-speed charging and charge two devices at once, and provides portability. What's not to love?

best iphone 12 chargers: Odec Type USB-C Wall Charger (Image credit: Amazon)

2. Odec Type USB-C wall charger The best cheap iPhone 12 charger Ports: One USB Type-C Check Amazon Compatible with iPhone 12 Faster-than-expected charging Sleek design Affordable Only one port

The Odec USB-Type C wall charger is one of the highest-rated power adapters for the iPhone 12. Why? Because it's a practical, bare-bones charger that's perfect for users who simply wants a compatible power adapter without all the fancy bells and whistles.

As of this writing, this charger earned an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon out of 159 ratings. Customers rave about how the power delivery of this 18W exceeds their expectations, delivering surprisingly fast speeds to their devices. It has an exquisite, sleek design that will match the modernity of your iPhone 12. It's also small, compact and lightweight for easy, on-the-go portability. Lastly, the Odec USB-Type C wall charger is super affordable, costing less than $11.

This iPhone 12 charger comes in black and white.

best iphone 12 chargers: Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter (Image credit: Amazon)

3. Apple 20W USB-C power adapter The best Apple-branded charger for the iPhone 12 Ports: One USB Type-C Prime £19 View at Amazon Compatible with iPhone 12 Official Apple product Fast, efficient charging Cannot fold for portability

If you prefer to purchase an iPhone 12 charger from Apple itself, this is the power adapter you need to get. This 20W USB-C charger will charge your iPhone 12 quickly and efficiently.

This 20W Apple USB-C charger is compatible with any USB-C enabled device, but Apple says that it's best paired with iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of its fast-charging feature. This power adapter is also the perfect fit for the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

This charger will also be an optimal pairing with the MagSafe charging pad, which does not ship with a USB-C power adapter.

best iPhone 12 charger: Anker USB-C Car Charger (Image credit: Amazon)

4. Anker USB-C car charger The best car charger for the iPhone 12 Ports: Two USB Type-C Check Amazon Compatible with iPhone 12 Dual USB Type-C ports Can charge two devices simultaneously Temperature control Comparatively pricey

It's easy to see why this is a best-selling USB-C car charger on Amazon. This Anker car charger, boasting an Amazon rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, is an ultra compact power adapter than can speedily charge your iPhone 12 (and a host of other devices).

It also has two USB-C ports, so you can charge two USB-C enabled devices simultaneously. Both ports offer an output of 36W in total. Another perk of the Anker USB-C car charger is its temperature-control feature, which prevents the power adapter from overheating.

The Anker USB-C car charger also comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty.

Best iPhone 12 chargers: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger (Image credit: Amazon)

5. Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger The best 3-in-1 charger for the iPhone 12 Ports: N/A (Uses Qi technology to charge devices) Prime £89.99 View at Amazon Compatible with iPhone 12 Wireless charging Charge up to three devices Works well with Apple ecosystem Expensive

Forget about snagging a USB-C power adapter. Grab an all-powerful, magnetic charging pad that can power up your iPhone 12, AirPods and Apple Watch.

The Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger can also charge through most plastic, non-metal cases that are up to three millimeters. This 3-in-1 charging pad is best for folks with several devices within the Apple ecosystem. It's compatible with iPhone 8 or later, Apple Watch, AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro.

The Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger ships with an AC adapter, a USB-A to micro-USB cable and a 10W charging stand.

best iPhone 12 charger: Yootech Wireless Charger (Image credit: Amazon)

6. Yootech Wireless Charger The best cheap charging pad for iPhone 12 Ports: Qi charger bundled with USB Type-C port Check Amazon Compatible with iPhone 12 Wireless charging Affordable User-friendly design Not the fastest charging pad

The Yootech Wireless Charger is a user-friendly charging pad for Qi-compatible devices, including the iPhone 12. With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, users gushed over its user-friendly design — you could comfortably use your phone while it's propped up at a vertical angle on the charging pad. You can watch movies, make calls, send texts and listen to music while it's charging.

You also don't need to constantly search for the "sweet spot" for your phone to charge properly on the Yootech Wireless Charger. It can charge your phone at any orientation. This charging pad is also equipped with temperature control, surge protection, short-circuit prevention technology.

The Yootech Wireless Charger can charge your phone with cases that are up to 4 millimeters thick.

best iPhone 12 chargers (Image credit: Amazon)

7. Aukey Minima iPhone 12 fast charger The best iPhone 12 charger with one USB-C port Ports: One USB-C port Check Amazon Affordable Super compact Foldable prongs Only one port

If you're someone who simply needs a bare-bones USB-C power adapter with no superfluous ports and fancy features, this Aukey Minima 18W iPhone 12 fast charger is an excellent option.

Earning a sky-high Amazon rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, this iPhone 12 charger is praised for being powerful and compact. Many have also lauded the Aukey Minima power adapter for offering a surprisingly fast charge to their devices. The prongs can be folded away when it's not in use, making it a perfect companion during your commute and/or travels.

How to choose the best iPhone 12 charger for you

There are many options on the market for charging your new iPhone 12, there are Qi-compatible chargers, Apple's new MagSafe charging solution and countless USB Type-C chargers with different wattages.

If you have numerous Apple products, such as the Apple Watch, iPhone 12 and AirPods, you'll want to opt for a three-in-one, Qi charging pad that can charge all three of your devices at once without the hassle of plugging things in and fussing with cables. There are Qi charging pads that serve only one or two devices as well, so make sure to choose one that caters to your ecosystem of devices.

Apple's circular MagSafe charger is ideal for users who are tired of constantly inserting USB tongues inside ports. MagSafe lets iPhone 12 users simply place the device on top of a snap-on charger that connects to a series of magnets placed around the iPhone 12's internal charging coil. MagSafe is an iPhone 12-only charger, so you won't be able to use it with any other device. Lastly, MagSafe doesn't come with a USB Type-C power adapter, so you'll have to purchase one separately to use it.

You can also opt for a USB power adapter. You must ensure that your power adapters is equipped with a USB Type-C port, else you'll render your charger useless for the iPhone 12. If you're a stickler for rapid charging speeds, you should know that iPhone 12 models can only fast-charge while connected to a 20W charger (or higher).