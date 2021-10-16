Best Bluetooth speakers in 2021

Finding the best Bluetooth speaker is an important decision for audiophiles and music lovers alike. But if you’re truly obsessed with getting your hands on the highest quality sound system out there, consider looking at some of the best computer speakers .

Bluetooth speakers are great for quick connections to phones, laptops, computers and TVs. They can be used in a number of ways, with some possessing the ability to accept voice commands or share control between a number of connected devices. Great Bluetooth speakers can also be used in coordination with the best cheap gaming laptops , as laptop speakers are often underwhelming. Without further ado, if you’re looking for a combination of crisp audio, portability, and substantial bass, here are the best Bluetooth speakers.

What is the best bluetooth speaker?

Determining which Bluetooth speaker to purchase depends on what you’re looking for. If you need an all-around great balance between affordability and quality, the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom is a good pick. It’s crisp, loud and at around $109.99, it won’t break the bank for premium sound. If that price is too high for you, the Anker Soundcore is around $22. Don’t expect powerful or immersive audio with this choice, but it will provide decent sonics for the price. And thanks to its small and lightweight design, it’s great for travelling.

On the other side of this spectrum, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a good choice for those who are willing to spend lots of money in the pursuit of excellent quality. At $349.99, the JBL Xtreme 3's sound is epic, bassy and loud. Our reviewer claimed these Bluetooth speakers will “pack a hell of a punch while gaming and jamming out to music.” But if you need a Bluetooth speaker with a microphone for voice-commands, the Bose SoundLink Color II is a good pick. It won’t satisfy bassheads but for $129, you’ll get your hands on a solid at-home sound system.

(Image credit: Anker)

1. Anker Soundcore Motion Boom The best Bluetooth speaker that balances affordability and quality Specifications Price: $109.99 Weight: 4.4 pounds Size: 13.6 x 5.8 x 7.9 inches Battery Life: 24 hours TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £89.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Crisp and loud audio + Two speakers create powerful surround sound + Decently priced Reasons to avoid - Louder noises can be piercing - Charging concerns

The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Bluetooth speaker has been my go-to for immersion when playing games on my PS5 or getting sucked into the atmosphere of a great film. This sound system’s incredible power is highlighted when using its ability to sync up with the same model and play sound from both speakers at once. When one is placed at each side of my TV, it makes for an engaging aural experience. Given its $110 price tag, purchasing two of these can get customers a solid makeshift surround sound system for a little over $200. And even without a second one, the audio is still loud, bassy and crisp.

The Soundcore Motion Boom does have flaws though, as the speakers will peak at an ear-piercing level if the audio is too loud. Additionally, I had difficulties charging one speaker the first time I used it, which resulted in it not working. However, considering its inexpensive cost and great performance, the Motion Boom is a great pick for a Bluetooth speaker.

See our full Anker Soundcore Motion Boom review .

(Image credit: JBL)

2. JBL Xtreme 3 The most premium bluetooth speaker Specifications Price: $349.99 Weight: 4.3 pounds Size: 11.8 x 5.4 x 5.3 inches Battery Life: 15 hours TODAY'S BEST DEALS £259 View at Currys Prime £279 View at Amazon £279.99 View at Jacamo Reasons to buy + Loud, bassy audio + Long battery life + Waterproof and dustproof Reasons to avoid - It won’t sound premium

The JBL Xtreme 3 is a wireless Bluetooth speaker that produces epic audio, and it lasts 15 hours on a charge, doubles as a power bank, and is waterproof and dustproof. Sounds amazing, right? Well, hold your wallets, because this beast is a whopping $349, so it’s not exactly an affordable option. Plus, there aren’t any EQ options, so you’re stuck with the sound you get.

If you’re willing to spend the money, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an all-in-one package that can follow you wherever you go. The JBL Xtreme 3 can also pair with another speaker of its own kind, but this is probably unrealistic since that would cost a total of $700. Our reviewer claimed these Bluetooth speakers will “pack a hell of a punch while gaming and jamming out to music.” It’s the most affordable option, but if you have the money, it’s certainly the most premium choice on this list.

See our full JBL Xtreme 3 review .

(Image credit: Anker)

The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker isn’t a premium choice, but it’s inexpensive. If you’re on a tight budget and just need to hear crisp sound the Soundcore is a good option. It's also lightweight and small, which allowed me to easily fit in underneath my monitor or toss it in my backpack when traveling to a friend’s house

This was the first Bluetooth speaker I ever purchased, and I continued to use it for a couple of years. However, once I got my hands on the Soundcore Motion Boom, the difference in audio quality was staggering. The Soundcore’s $22 price tag is appealing, but you need to understand the limitations of what you’re buying. This sound system isn’t very powerful, but it sounds pleasant enough to get the job done. We only recommend the Soundcore if you don't want to pay for the more expensive alternatives.

(Image credit: Bose)

The Bose SoundLink Color II is a good choice for those who need an at-home Bluetooth speaker. This is thanks to its built-in microphone that allows it to take voice prompts. It’s also compatible with both Siri and Google, making it a useful device for those who prefer a more hands-off experience. Additionally, with Bose SimpleSync, you can pair the speaker with any other sound system in the Bose Smart Home Family.

The SoundLink Color II’s eight hours of battery life is significantly less than anything else on this list. Since it’s an at-home Bluetooth speaker, this might not be a big deal if you keep it plugged in or in a spot close to an outlet for easy charging. It also comes in plenty of colors, including black, aqua blue, citron, coral red and polar white.

How to choose the best Bluetooth speaker

Picking the best Bluetooth speaker depends on your budget. If you’re willing to spend lots of money, you can get the JBL Xtreme 3 and expect excellent audio quality… for a steep price of $349.99. This won’t be feasible for most, so a more affordable alternative is the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom. It’s a great sound system with loud and crisp audio for a significantly lower price of $109.99. By purchasing two of these, you could also land yourself a decent surround sound system and still pay less than what a single JBL Xtreme 3 would cost.

If even that’s too expensive, we recommend the Anker Soundcore. You can’t expect bassy or loud audio at $22, but the sonics are crisp and decently satisfying considering the price. The Bose Soundlink Color II serves a different purpose entirely, as it has a microphone that allows it to take voice commands. If you need an at-home speaker that’s compatible with Siri or Google, this is a good pick.