Microsoft to Show 'What's Next for Windows' September 30th

Just as we expected, the future of Microsoft Windows will be officially unveiled at a special press event on Sept. 30 in San Francisco. Microsoft has officially began sending press invites to the showcase, where we expect to hear some firm details regarding the company's much-anticipated Windows 9 update.

The invite reads, "Join us to hear about what's next for Windows and the enterprise," suggesting Microsoft will have a few announcement for business-minded Windows users. Based on previous reports, we expect to learn about a preview build of Windows 9 at the event, as well as a solid launch date for its final release.

Currently being developed under the code name Windows Threshold, the next version of Microsoft's OS is built to be more friendly for non-touch desktop users. The software will mark the return of a Windows 7-style start menu, and will allow users to run Microsoft's modernized metro apps in a floating window while in Desktop mode. The software nixes the touchscreen-minded Charms menu for desktop users, and is likely to run its own version of the Cortana voice assistant found in Windows Phones.

A new mobile OS that blends Windows RT and Windows Phone has been rumored to appear at the event alongside Windows 9, but no official announcements have been made on that front. We'll be following the big event as it happens, so stay tuned for updates come Sept. 30.