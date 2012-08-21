Windows 8 Pricing: What You Need to Know

Pricing information for the various flavors of Windows 8 is slowly starting to become available as its October 26th launch date inches closer and closer. The complete cost picture still isn't quite clear, but one thing is for certain: Microsoft is pricing the touch-friendly operating system to move, slapping competitive sticker prices on its premium Windows 8 Pro version through the end of the year. Knowledge is power, so we've compiled a list of all the Windows 8 pricing details released thus far.

Upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for $14.99 if you buy a Windows 7 PC between June 2 and January 31, 2013. You'll need to redeem the offer at WindowsUpgradeOffer.com. Don't forget to bring your 25-digit Windows 7 product key! Microsoft opened registrations at the site yesterday; if you sign up now, the company will send you a download link via email when Windows 8 is released.

Upgrade to Windows 8 Pro from Windows XP, Vista or 7. Digital downloads will be available from Microsoft for $39.99 through the end of January.

Upgrade from Windows 8 to Windows 8 Pro. If you buy a PC with Windows 8 pre-installed, the Verge reports that you can upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for $69.99 through January 31st via an upgrade disc available at retailers. After January 31st the upgrade price leaps to $99.99.

Windows 8 Pro Retail Price. The Verge also reports that Windows 8 Pro will sell for $69.99 until January 31st. After that, the full MSRP is $199.99.

Microsoft has yet to release pricing information for the basic version of Windows 8.