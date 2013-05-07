Windows 8 Passes 100 Million Licenses Sold

Nearly seven months after its launch at the end of October, Microsoft has announced that 100 million Windows 8 licenses have been sold. Despite the mixed reviews and criticism surrounding the operating system, these figures are nearly identical to Windows 7’s sales performance following its debut in 2010.

That 100 million milestone includes Windows 8 licenses that have shipped on new tablets or PCs, as well as upgrades to Windows 8, according to Microsoft’s Chief Marketing and Financial Officer Tami Reller. This news comes nearly four months after Microsoft announced that 60 million Windows 8 licenses had been sold in January.

MORE: Top 8 Windows Tablet-Laptop Hybrids

Just a few weeks ago the IDC reported that the PC industry is in decline — citing shaky reception to Windows 8 and increased mobile device usage as reasons for the biggest PC sales slump in nearly two decades. Reller, however, doesn’t seem to agree.

“The PC is very much alive and increasingly mobile,” Reller wrote on the official Windows blog. “The PC is also part of a much broader device market of tablets and PCs. Windows 8 was built to fully participate in this broader and increasingly mobile device market. The PC part of the market is rapidly evolving to include new convertible devices and amazing new touch laptops, and all-in-ones.”

Microsoft is gearing up to launch its first major system-wide update for Windows 8, internally codenamed Windows Blue, which will address some concerns from the software’s user base.

“The Windows Blue update is also an opportunity for us to respond to the customer feedback that we’ve been closely listening to since the launch of Windows 8 and Windows RT,” Reller said.

Reller didn’t confirm much about what we’ll see in Windows Blue, but did say that it will “provide more options for businesses, and give consumers more options for work and play.” We should learn more about this in June when Microsoft unveils the update at its annual Build conference.