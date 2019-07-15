Forget Prime Day: 15.6-inch VivoBook for New Low $249 at Walmart

The best part of Amazon Prime Day is finding new all-time-low prices and laptop deals. It even happens on super-cheap, sub-$400 laptops, whose prices fall even further.

Walmart currently has the Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop (F510QA) on sale for $249. That’s $150 off its usual price, and $10 cheaper than it was three weeks ago, in late June.

This VivoBook offers budget shoppers a sleek design and a sharp 1080p panel: two things we rarely see at this low a price, as laptops under $400 often include low-res 1366 x 768 displays. Walmart offers a version of this laptop that includes an extra 1TB internal storage, but that one costs $399.

Spec-wise, the VivoBook F510QA features a 2.7 GHz AMD A12-9720P quad-core processor, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

The laptop also has great port selection, giving you USB Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and HDMI, so you won't need to buy extra adapters for accessories and external screens. Biometric security also comes standard, thanks to a built-in fingerprint reader.

For everyday users who want a big screen at a small price, this deal is definitely one to consider.