Video: All-Touch Nokia N9 Does MeeGo Proud

If this is MeeGo's last hurrah, then it's certainly going out with a bang. Due later this year, the just-announced Nokia N9 makes the most of the OS that the company is ditching in favor of Windows Phone. With no buttons on the front to speak of, users unlock the phone with a double tap and can launch the home screen at any time with a swipe from the edge of the gorgeous 3.9-inch AMOLED display. Using a carousel-like interface, the N9 actually sports three home views: apps, social networks updates and notifications, and multitasking view for task switching.

As you might expect, Nokia packs all of these goodies inside seriously sexy hardware. Get more details below and check out a couple of videos that show the N9 in action. The Nokia N9's unibody design uses a polycarbonate material that's sturdy and enables better wireless reception. Weighing in at 4.7 ounces and measuring .47 inches thin, the N9 will be available in three colors: black, cyan, and magenta. But it's the display that really pops, thanks to a laminated display technology that makes apps look as though they're floating on top of the screen (800 x 480 pixels).

Other notable features include an 8-MP camera with Carl Zeiss optics, a fast browser based on Webkit 2 technology, Dolby sound, and NFC support. The Ovi Store will be pre-loaded for downloading apps.

On the surface, the N9 sounds like too little, too late given Nokia's overall direction. But we'd still like to see this phone make it to market in the U.S. so we can try it out. At the very least, it would be great to see some of Nokia's interface ideas make Windows Phone 7 Mango sweeter.