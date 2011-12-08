Verizon 4G LTE Service Restored Following Nationwide Outage

Following a roughly daylong outage, Verizon Wireless managed to get its 4G LTE network back up and running today, and just in time for the morning rush. In a statement regarding the outage, Verizon said:

Verizon Wireless 4GLTE service returned to normal Wednesday evening after the company’s network operations team resolved a technical issue. Some 4G customers had reported intermittent or unavailable 4G service, or devices operating on 3G, for periods of time starting late Tuesday. Throughout this time, all customers were able to make voice calls, send and receive text messages, and 3G data devices operated normally.

Beyond that, Verizon offered no further explanation about the service interruption, or what the cause of it may have been. Users nationwide began experiencing problems with their 4G connections late Tuesday evening with some complaining that their 4G service was spotty at best. And while some users were able to connect to Verizon's 3G network, others complained of having no service at all.

During the outage, users from across the nation took to Verizon's customer service forums to discuss the situation. Many rattled off their location and service status, while others offered how-tos explaining how users could enable 3G access from their 4G devices.

Verizon, which operates the fastest 4G network out of all of the major carriers, has used its service's quality as a major selling point to consumers. But the network has suffered from similar outages in the past. An April outage, eerily reminiscent of yesterday's also brought down 4G service for users across the country. That issue, like yesterday's, was also resolved quickly and without much comment from Verizon.