How to Update Verizon's Galaxy Note 3 to Android 4.4 KitKat

While most Galaxy Note 3 owners received an upgrade to Android 4.4 KitKat months ago, Verizon Note 3 owners have been left out in the cold...until now. As of today, if you have the Galaxy Note 3 riding on Verizon's network, there's a way to upgrade to the latest version of Android without rooting your phone or downloading a third-party ROM. However, there's a catch; the carrier hasn't started delivering its update over the air to all users yet. Here's how to update your Verizon Galaxy Note 3 to KitKat using software on your PC.

1. Download and install Samsung Kies 3 on your PC if you don't already have it installed. Samsung Kies helps you manage your phone from your computer.

2. Connect your Galaxy Note 3 to your computer via USB.

3. Launch Kies. Kies will show a pop-up box that says "A new firmware version is available."

4. Click Update.

5. Install the Samsung USB Driver if prompted by Kies. The software will ask you to unplug your Galaxy Note 3 while the driver installs and then plug it in again afterwards.

6. Click Start Upgrade after checking the agree boxes.

The software will now take several minutes to download the update and install it on your phone. During this time, you will see a progress bar showing the status on your PC . Do not use or disconnect your phone during the update. When your phone is finished updating, it will reboot.