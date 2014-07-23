How to Turn Off Dynamic Perspective on the Fire Phone

It's not quite 3D, but looks similar. Dynamic Perspective is one of the most striking and interesting features of the Amazon Fire Phone. As soon as you pick up the device, you'll notice it. Icons will twist and move, changing perspective. Menus pop out when you aren't expecting them. Some pages scroll down with a simple movement. And images look 3D. On the lock screen, for instance, you can tilt the phone to see different aspects of images, which are redrawn in real-time. But it's not for everyone.

Dynamic Perspective works with the four cameras mounted at each corner. This allows the Fire phone to detect where a user’s head is in relation to the phone, and then adjusts what appears on screen accordingly. Each of the cameras has a 120-degree field of view, and uses infrared technology so it can track your face, even in the dark. Fortunately, it's possible to turn these features off by using the following steps.

1. Swipe down from the top of the home screen to reveal the quick settings. Then click the Gear.

2. Tap Display.

3. Tap "Configure low motion settings."

4. Toggle on or off individual motion-related features, or set the whole phone to Low Motion mode. That means you can turn off tilt, auto-scroll, swivel and peek.