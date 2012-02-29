Top 10 Signs Your Smartphone is Too Big

First came 4.3 inches. Then 4.5 inches. Then 4.7 inches. Given how quickly smartphone screens have grown over the past couple of years, you would think that evolution has accelerated, creating a new breed of supersize beings. How else could you explain devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note, a 5.3-inch monster that normal humans need two hands to operate? Or maybe, just maybe, smartphone makers are out of control. And you're enabling them.

Here are the top 10 signs your phone is just too big.

10. People keep complementing you on your new iPad.

9. It came with a remote control.

8. You catch yourself looking for the volume controls on your waffles.

7. You're suddenly awesome at arm wrestling.

6. You now wear a Bluetooth headset without feeling the least bit self-conscious.

5. Augmented reality apps suck you into another dimension.

4. You've convinced yourself that cargo pants are in again.

3. It takes two people to perform pinch-to-zoom gestures.

2. You phone's browser keeps popping up ads for murses.

1. You couldn't lose it if you tried.