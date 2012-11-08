Top 10 Microsoft Surface Cases

The Surface is one of the most buzzed-about gadgets of the year. Not only is it the first tablet Microsoft has ever made, the Surface also boasts unique features like an integrated kickstand and an optional Touch Cover that has an integrated keyboard. But that's far from the only way to protect this Windows RT slate. The following cases and sleeves will shield your Surface in style.

Incipio Padded Nylon Sleeve

This black case adds a pop of color while keeping your Surface totally safe with a zipper enclosure. A durable nylon exterior ensures that it won't rip if you brush up against something, and a side zipper pocket lets you stash accessories such as earphones, notes and even keys. And the interior acts as a cleaner for the Surface: It's lined in faux-fur, which will wipe away scratches and scuffs while cushioning the device. Available in Cyan, Black and Red. $49.99

Incipio Padded Nylon Sleeve

Brenthaven Ecco-Prent 11

This Microsoft Surface sleeve is made of a PVC-free, biodegradable neoprene-like material. Its walls are 7 millimeters thick to provide scratch protection, and leather touchpoints give the sleeve a luxe look. Plus, the interior compartment is lined with faux-fur, so your Surface will stay padded while in transport. Available in Elderberry and Black. $29.95

Brenthaven Ecco-Prene 11"

Timbuk2 Crater Laptop Sleeve

Although this sleeve fits up to 13-inch laptops, it also keeps your Microsoft Surface snug while on the go. The Crater Sleeve protects your Surface while also keeping it cool: Its high-density foam with crater holes lets it ventilate so your device doesn't overheat. A zipper enclosure makes sure it won't slide out, the crater holes keep the whole thing lightweight and it's TSA-friendly, so you don't have to remove your Surface from the case at the airport. Available in Mesh Black/Foam Gunmetal/Texture Grey, Mesh Black/Foam Gunmetal/Ballistic Nylon Black and Mesh Black/Foam Gunmetal/Ballistic Nylon Algae Green. $20.72

Timbuk2 Crater Laptop Sleeve

Kensington Soft Sleeve for Tablets

This sleek and professional case is perfect for business trips or even trips to the office. Fitting all 10-inch tablets, your Surface is cushioned by this neoprene sleeve with a soft fleece lining. Although the exterior is a simple black, a deep stitched accent adds a bit of professional flair. $14

Kensington Soft Sleeve for Tablets

Brenthaven Trek Sleeve 11

The Trek Sleeve for Microsoft's Surface weighs a little more than a pound and has rigid wall frames and six sides of padding for the ultimate protection. A handle on the top allows for easy carrying, and a zippered enclosure ensures your Surface is safe. Plus, the sleeve features a rubberized bottom, a back removable organizer pouch for stashing keys and earphones and an ID card window on the side panel. $29.95 www.brenthaven.com

Timbuk2 Custom Envelope Sleeve

One of the reasons why we love Timbuk2 is the ability to customize many of their bags and sleeves, and the Custom Envelope Sleeve is no exception. This sleeve, which will snugly fit your Microsoft Surface, features a high-density foam that absorbs impact if you should drop your device or bump it up against a hard surface. Plus, its scratch-resistant liner ensures that your Surface won't get any bumps or bruises. And it's TSA-approved. The case has three panels, and you can choose out of 50 colors and fabrics for each panel. $39 www.timbuk2.com

Kensington Soft Carrying Case for Tablets

This sleek case from Kensington features a black, professional design with a zippered enclosure to keep your Surface (or 10-inch tablet) safe. The neoprene sleeve's soft fleece lining protects your Surface from scratching, and you can carry other valuables such as cellphone, wallet and earphones in the zippered outer pocket without worrying about strangers snatching them up. $17.99

Kensington Soft Carrying Case for Tablets

Waterfield Designs Ultimate SleeveCase

This high-grade neoprene case is wrapped in a super-durable ballistic nylon shell, so your Microsoft Surface survives more than just the normal wear-and-tear of daily life. Its impact-resistant screen-protecting insert keeps it safe, and a screen-cleaning Ultrasuede lining cleans your device's screen so you don't have to. TSA-friendly. Plus, you can add a shoulder strap (simple or suspension) for $12 or $22, respectively. Available in Lead Indium and Brown Leather ($6 additional). $59 sfbags.com

Timbuk2 Plush Layer Sleeve

This sleeve with a zippered enclosure and a pop of color in its zig-zag pattern fits the Microsoft Surface as well as laptops. Its layered construction of soft- and high-density foam ensure that your device has the ultimate protection, and a padded bumped along its seam protects from knocks and bumps. Plus, a faux-fur lining gives the sleeve a luxurious feel. Available in Matte Black/Bixi Red, Texture Grey/Cold Blue and Matte Algae Green/Gunmetal. $39 www.timbuk2.com

Kensington Sling Bag

This bag for 9- to 10-inch tablets, including the Microsoft Surface, is an over-the-shoulder messenger bag that lets you transport your device hands-free. Its Velcro strap is adjustable, so you can wear it at whatever length you like, and an outside pocket with a cellphone compartment lets you stash valuables. The interior pocket for your Surface is padded, and an interior accessory pocket stashes even more valuables. $16.25

Kensington Sling Bag