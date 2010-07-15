Rickshaw Bagworks Messenger Bag Gets 2.0 Treatment

Rickshaw Bagworks recently upgraded their Commuter messenger bag to version 2.0. This San Francisco-based company offers close to 2,000 fabric types and pattern combinations on their site, so you're sure to find the exact style you've been dreaming of. Rickshaw's bags have the option of a waterproof liner on the bottom, flaps made of 100-percent cotton, and some fabric options woven here in the US. There are even fabric options made from recycled materials and produced using low-impact printing and dyeing processes. The $150 Commuter 2.0 also has a pocket for everything but the kitchen sink, including front zipper pockets and side mesh pockets perfect for carrying water bottles. They’ve included a removable laptop sleeve lined with soft fleece to hold 13- to 15-inch sized laptops that's kept in place via Velcro (a larger laptop case is an option) . A 13-inch Macbook fit snugly. Even though the case reportedly can hold larger laptops, the MacBook wasn't swimming in extra room. You also have several options for closing the main flap: magnets, clips, or velcro. The padded, removable, and adjustable shoulder strap makes for an easy to carry case that's definitely worth a look.