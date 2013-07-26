T-Mobile Drops Upfront Price on All Devices for Summer

If you've had your eye on devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Sony Xperia Z but don't have a few hundred dollars to spend all at once, you might want to consider switching to T-Mobile this summer. The provider is holding a special promotion that will allow its customers to obtain a variety of top smartphones and tablets for zero dollars down.

Starting July 27, the deal encompasses many sought-after products such as the HTC One, BlackBerry Q10 and iPhone 5. Customers who opt for the $0 down promotion will make monthly payments ranging from $5/month for the Nokia Lumia 521 to $27/month for the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy Note 2.

This isn't the first time that T-Mobile has run a $0-down phone promotion, but this year's comes just in time for those who want a new handset for back-to-school. Customers can get their devices for $0 down at T-Mobile's retail and online stores. The company hasn't announced an end date for the promotion.

If you are picking up a T-Mobile phone or tablet this summer, the provider's new JUMP! (Just Upgrade My Phone) option will also allow you to upgrade to a new device twice a year for a $10 monthly fee.