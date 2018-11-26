Killer Cyber Monday Deal: Surface Laptop 2 Now $799

Update November 2019: This deal is over, but check out our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for the 2019 holiday season.

The Surface Laptop 2 may have been released last month, but this excellent laptop is already getting a huge price cut for Cyber Monday.

Amazon is chopping $200 off the base Surface Laptop 2, bringing the price down to an all-time low of $799. The platinum silver model on sale is equipped with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

If you need more storage space, or just want the stunning black color variant, Best Buy is selling the Surface Laptop 2 with a 256GB SSD for $1,099 ($200 off).

These are some killer deals on one of the best laptops of the year so we wouldn't be surprised if they sell out quickly.

In our review, we praised the Surface Laptop 2 for its sleek design, gorgeous display and long battery life. Powered by the latest 8th Gen U-Series chips, the Surface Laptop 2 offers plenty of performance for even the most demanding users.

More interested in a 2-in-1? The Surface Laptop 2's detachable tablet counterpart, the Surface Pro 6, is also on sale during Cyber Monday. Best Buy reduced the price of the Core i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD model by $200, down to $999. The Core i7 configuration is also on sale, for $1,299.

If you need the absolute most powerful machine, and the price isn't an issue, then Amazon is selling the Surface Pro 6 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD or 1TB SSD for $200 off.