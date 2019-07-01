Forget Prime Day: Surface Laptop 2 Now Just $799

If you need a laptop soon and don't want to risk waiting for the perfect Amazon Prime Day deal, then you're in luck. Best Buy is selling the excellent Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 for just $799, or $200 off the retail price.

Much like Apple products, Microsoft's Surface machines are rarely on sale, and when they are, they don't usually dip this low. Now just $799, this base model Surface Laptop 2— with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD — is the perfect back-to-school gift for college students.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 for $799 ($200 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/128GB SSD)

In our review of the Surface Laptop 2, we praised Microsoft's traditional clamshell notebook for its exceptionally vivid 13.5-inch display, elegant design and all-day battery life. Although it's not a 2-in-1 laptop, the Surface Laptop 2 does have a responsive touch screen if you want to use a stylus. And while we would have preferred a Thunderbolt 3 port (or USB 3.1 Type-C, for that matter), the laptop's Magnetic Surface Connector for charging for is super convenient.

MORE: Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 - Full Review

Before you jump on this deal, there are a few things you need to know. First, the savings will appear only after you've added the Laptop 2 to your cart. Also, Best Buy is limiting this sale to two units per customer, and offering the price cut only on the Platinum version of the Surface Laptop 2. That means you can't get the handsome new black model at a discount.

Best Buy doesn't specify when this sale will end, so don't hesitate if this PC seems up your alley.