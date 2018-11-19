Microsoft Surface Go Just Dropped to $350 for Black Friday

Update Nov. 2019: Follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for this year's best holiday discounts.

The Microsoft Surface Go isn't just the most affordable Surface product you can buy, it's also one of the best tablets on the market. And now, it's even cheaper thanks to a killer Black Friday deal.

Microsoft is taking $50 off all configurations of the Surface Go, dropping the price of the base model down to $350. If you're a Prime member, Amazon is price-matching the Microsoft Store sale.

Buy Surface Go on Amazon

That's a darn good deal considering the Windows 10 tablet first went on sale in August of this year. This is the second lowest price we've seen the tablet priced at (the Surface Go dropped to $339 in August).

If you take advantage of Microsoft or Amazon's Surface Go deal, you'll spend $350 on a 10-inch, 1800 x 1200-pixel display, an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. The savings are also available on the 128GB model, which drops in price to $449. The top-of-the-line model with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD goes for $499 (you'll have to add this model to your cart to see the price).

The Surface Go's standout feature is a bright and vibrant display. Capable of reproducing 129 percent of the sRGB color gamut, the Surface Go's display is more colorful than those on many premium laptops, including the $1,799 MacBook Pro and the $999 12-inch iPad Pro. The display also reached a maximum of 415 nits, outshining the average budget laptop average (245 nits).

The Surface Go's performance won't blow you away — we found the processor to be slightly underpowered — but it is more than capable of running multiple browser tabs, playing full-HD videos, and loading up your social media pages. In fact, in our review, Laptop Mag Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer said the Surface Go "felt speedy in my everyday use."

He was also a big fan of the $99 Type Cover, the Surface Go's backlit keyboard accessory. With 0.9 millimeters of travel, the keys are some of the most comfortable you'll find on a detachable 2-in-1. Better yet, the Type Cover has a responsive touchpad, a rarity on this sort of device.

The Surface Go makes for an excellent secondary device or primary travel tablet. While its battery life — around 6 hours — is short, the wonderfully compact tablet feels sturdy, so you don't have to worry about slipping it into a backpack and taking it on trips.

Note, this Surface Go deal does not include the optional keyboard and stylus. Still, $350 is a heck of a price for anyone who wants a capable tablet that won't break the bank.