Sprint HTC One M8 Harman Kardon Edition Coming May 9

HTC's One M8 was already the best sounding smartphones on the planet, but Sprint is upping the ante with its new HTC One M8 Harman Kardon edition. Set to launch May 8, the handset promises an even greater audio experience over the standard edition One M8. Sprint Easy Pay customers will be able to snag the One M8 Harman Kardon for $0 down and 24 monthly payments of $28.34

Sprint says it does this by using two Harman Kardon technologies: Clari-Fi and LiveStage. According to Harman Kardon, Clafi-Fi uses specific algorithms that analyze your music as its being played and determine what notes have been lost due to audio compression. The enabling technology then puts back sounds that would otherwise have been lost.

LiveStage technology helps simulate the kind of listening experience you'd hear at a live concert by making it sound as if the musicians are spread out across a stage, instead of coming through a single channel. In addition to Clari-Fi and LiveState, the One M8 Harman Kardon edition will also come with a pair of $149 Harman Kardon headphones for free.

The HTC One M8 sports a gorgeous all-aluminum frame with a 5-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and 2GB of RAM. During our review of the handset we praised it for its powerful performance, long-lasting battery and excellent 3D camera features.