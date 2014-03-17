Smartphone Madness 2014: iPhone 5s vs. LG G Pro 2

Smartphone fans rejoice! It's officially time to tip off our 5th annual Smartphone Madness competition. And for our first face off we pit the veteran Apple iPhone 5s vs. LG G Pro 2. Voting will remain open until Tuesday, March 18th at 9 a.m. ET. While only you can pick the winner, you should know a few things about these two phones before you vote.

For many fans, Apple's iPhone 5s is the gold standard, especially since now it comes in gold. The lighting fast A7 processor inside and fingerprint sensor in the home button are among the newest improvements. An excellent camera with flash doesn't hurt either. The iPhone 5s's 4-inch screen may be smaller than most of its opponents' displays, but its iOS 7.1 operating system was powerful enough to earn the phone our Editors' Choice award.

On the other side of the court you'll find a rookie in the LG G Pro 2, which we scouted in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress. This 5.9-inch Android-powered phablet has some definite size on the iPhone 5s, and we were impressed during our hands-on time with the unit. While we've not seen it fully put through its paces, we have high hopes for the built-in 2.26-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU with 3GB of RAM. And for those who complain the screen is too big to operate one-handed, LG adds the Mini View that swipes to activate a scaled down version of the user interface.

So, will it be Android or iOS? 4-inches or 5.9? Only you can make the final determination. It's time to vote, and spread the word. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament while the winner will move onto the Aristocratic 8.

