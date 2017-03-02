Save $57 on Apple's Top iPad mini 4

Apple's iPads are long overdue a refresh and for consumers that can only mean one thing -- incoming iPad deals. Among the first models to receive a discount is Apple's smallest tablet, the iPad mini. Amazon currently offers the top-of-the-line 128GB iPad mini 4 for $442.98. That's $57 off the Apple Store's price and $5 under rival Walmart's current deal.

Even though Apple has somewhat ignored its iPad mini line -- it barely got any mention at the tech giant's last keynote -- the iPad mini 4 is still a solid contender. It packs a brilliant display, excellent battery life, and dead-simple interface.

If you want a compact tablet, it's worth noting that the iPad mini 4 is slimmer than its predecessor and looks as sexy and luxurious as any other tablet on the market. Its 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536-pixel display is as stunning as ever and the tablet's A8 processor and M8 coprocessor -- coupled with 2GB of RAM -- makes playing games, watching movies, and opening apps a breeze.

We found that the iPad mini 4 also offers an impressive 9 hour and 23 minutes battery life. That's longer than the 8:48 tablet average.

It's likely we'll see other iPad discounts in the coming days, but top-of-the-line models like this 128GB iPad mini 4 rarely enjoy price cuts, so get this deal before it's gone.