Samsung's Super Sunday Ad Pokes Fun at NFL's Rules

Are you ready for some pigskin tossing? How about Monday Night Tackling? In anticipation of Sunday's contest between two athletic teams from different geographical regions, Samsung has released the ad they'll be showing during "the big game." Starring Seth Rogan, Paul Rudd and Mr. Show's Bob Odenkirk, the spot makes fun of the NFL's trademark rules on using the words "Super Bowl," "San Francisco 49ers" and "Baltimore Ravens."

Samsung is already known for poking fun at Apple users who wait in long lines for new iPhones and it's fun to see the company take on a new target. Of course, Samsung's Galaxy S III and Galaxy Note II have cameos in the one minute spot, and, like most things these days, there's a hashtag.

Check out the ad below and let us know what you think.

via Cnet