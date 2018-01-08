Samsung Launches Notebook 9 Pen, Upgraded Notebook 9

Samsung is thoroughly revamping its Notebook 9 line of laptops, and the company is showing them off at CES in Las Vegas. The new Notebook 9 Pen is a 2-in-1 with a focus on the built-in S Pen. Additionally, the regular Notebook 9 will see three new models, at both 13.3 and 15-inch screen sizes.

The Notebook 9 Pen will be available in the first quarter of 2018, and Samsung has yet to release pricing. It utilizes a magnesium-aluminum alloy called Metal12, and Samsung says it will be nice and light at 2.2 pounds. When I had hands-on time with it, I found that it seemed more durable than Samsung's previous laptop efforts, while still feeling like I could toss it in a backpack and forget it was there.

The S Pen is built into the device, and it can recognize 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity. It has a 13-inch display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and up to 16GB of RAM. The whole thing sounds a lot like the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro we saw earlier this year, but sleeker and with a smaller, 13-inch display. There are also a few new features for it. My favorite is the ability to capture GIFs. A representative showed me a play from a football game that he captured with the S Pen and could share on social media.

The 2018 version of the Notebook 9 comes in both 13.3-inch and 15-inch screen sizes and will launch alongisde the Notebook 9 Pen. Like the 9 Pen, we don't have a price just yet. The bezel on the laptop is just 5.2 millimeters thick, and its also made of the same Metal12 alloy.

Notebook 9 Pen Notebook 9 (13.3-inch) Notebook 9 (15-inch) Display 13.3-inches, 1080p 13.3-inches, 1080p 15-inches, 1080p CPU 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8th Gen Intel Core i7 RAM Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB SSD Up to 1TB SSD Up to 1TB SSD GPU Integrated Integrated Integrated or Nvidia GeForce MX150 Ports USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI Battery 39Wh 75Wh 75Wh Size 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches 12.2 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches 13.7 x 9.0 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.2 pounds 2.2 pounds 2.2 pounds

They'll both come with up to an 8th Gen Core i7 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB SSD and 1080p displays. While the 13.3-inch version will only have integrated graphics, you will be able to get the 15-inch model with either integrated graphics or an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU.

All of the laptops are on display at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, and we'll test them as they arrive in our labs.

Photo credit: Samsung

Samsung Laptop Guide