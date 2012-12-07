Trending

Samsung Galaxy Camera Coming to Verizon's LTE Network

By

Samsung's Galaxy Camera appears to be headed to Verizon's 4G LTE network. The device, which we reviewed in November for AT&T's 4G HSPA+ network, combines the functionality of an Android device, with the photo snapping capabilities of a dedicated camera.

Neither Samsung nor Verizon have confirmed the device's existence, but according to The Verge, Samsung posted a product page for Verizon Galaxy Camera before quickly taking it down. The specification page for the device, however, is still live.

Samsung developed the Galaxy Camera as a means to allow users to upload high-quality images to social media networks like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram directly from their camera. Powered by Google's Android Ice Cream Sandwich, the camera sports a 1.4-GHz quad-core Exynos processor, making it powerful enough to party with some of the top Android devices around.

AT&T's version of the device cost $499 with data fees added on top, so expect to pay around that for the Verizon model.

via: The Verge