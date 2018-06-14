Samsung Announces New Chromebook Plus V2

Samsung today (June 14) announced a new version of its Samsung Chromebook Plus, entitled the Chromebook Plus (V2) with an Intel Celeron processor and front and rear facing cameras. It will be available at Best Buy on June 24 starting at $499.99.

The laptop will use an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor (a change from the old Plus' ARM processor, though the Chromebook Pro used an Intel Core M3). The "rear" camera, above the keyboard, for use in tablet mode, is a new addition. The laptop will have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

One big change, though, is that the Chromebook Plus (V2) has a 1920 x 1080 display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The previous model had a 3:2 aspect ratio with a 2400 x 1600 resolution, and was one of our favorite parts of the old version.

Otherwise, though, it looks pretty similar, including a stylus and the same two USB Type-C and a microSD card reader. We'll give it a thorough hands-on when it shows up in our labs.

