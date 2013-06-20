Samsung Announces ATIV Book 9 Plus and Book 9 Lite Ultrabooks

During its event in London, Samsung unveiled two new additions to its Ultrabook family: the ATIV Book 9 Plus and ATIV Book 9 Lite. Both look an awfully lot like Samsung's previous generation Series 9.

Powered by Intel's Haswell chip, the new Samsung flagship ATIV Book 9 Plus comes with a sharp 13.3-inch 3200 x 1800-pixel resolution qHD display -- just like Samsung’s newly announced ATIV Q Windows 8/Android slider. The company boasts that this is the highest resolution display you’ll find on the market. It’s also sharper than both the Retina Display MacBook Pro and Chromebook Pixel.

The Book 9 Plus, and its aluminum uni-body construction, offers two hinge positions; one which reaches about 105 degrees and another that maxes out at 180 degrees. Samsung also claims that its ATIV Book 9 Plus can achieve up to 12 hours in battery life, and boot up in 6 seconds. The notebook comes with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB in SSD storage and Windows 8. The built-in SideSync technology means it's easy to share information between your Galaxy smartphone and your notebook.

As for the more modest 3.5-pound ATIV Book 9 Lite, Samsung used the same design as for its bigger brother. This version, however, has packed a 1.4-GHz quad-core processor and 256GB of storage space in this 13-incher. It trades out the Plus’ qHD display for a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution display and only comes with 4GB of RAM. It also sports Samsung's SideSync technology for sharing files across Galaxy and ATIV devices.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced, but we’re expecting these Ultrabooks to ship in time for back-to-school season.