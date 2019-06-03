Prime Day Preview: Take $242 Off Google Pixel Slate

Good news if you missed last month's big Chromebook sale. Amazon is taking from $200 to $242 off all Google Pixel Slate systems. If you can't wait till Amazon Prime Day — which is when we predict these tablets will be on sale again — this is the best deal you can get. The deals include:

In our Pixel Slate review, we tested the beefier Core i5 model, which is also on sale at Amazon. This Google Pixel Slate 12.3-Inch 2-in-1 Tablet sports a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

We were impressed by its elegant design, sharp, vibrant screen, comfortable keyboard (optional) and 10-hour battery life. Powered by Chrome OS, it’s a great 2-in-1 for anyone looking who wants productivity and entertainment to go.

In our lab, the Pixel Slate’s 12.3-inch 3,000 x 2,000 resolution display delivered excellent color reproduction, which we especially noticed while watching the remastered 1977 film Suspiria.

Design-wise, it features an anodized aluminum chassis with two USB Type-C ports for external storage. Weighing just 1.6 pounds and measuring 0.3 inches, the Pixel Slate is a tad lighter than the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches). It’s also slightly heavier and thicker than the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.4 pounds, 0.2 inches).

This deal won’t last long, so don’t wait to score any of these versatile tablets for a stellar price.