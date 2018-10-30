How to Pre-Order the New MacBook Air

After years of neglect and minor tweaks, Apple has finally given its MacBook Air a fresh redesign.

Buy on Apple

Announced at Apple's Oct. 30 event in Brooklyn, NY, the 2018 MacBook Air line sports Intel's 8th-gen Core i5 Y-series processor, a Force Touch trackpad, Apple's butterfly keyboard, and at long last — a Retina Display.

Unfortunately, it also boasts a $200 price increase over the previous generation. The base model, which packs a 1.6GHz Core i5 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD costs $1,199, whereas the step-up model with 256GB of storage now costs $1,399.

Both models can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM (+$200) and up to a 1.5TB SSD (+1,200 on the base model). Additionally, you can pre-order both laptops today with shipping expected by November 6.

Apple's new MacBook Airs will also be available for in-store purchase starting Wednesday, November 7.