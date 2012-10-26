Panasonic Toughbook C2: A Windows 8 Hybrid with Rugged Durability

The Windows 8 party isn't just restricted to dainty hybrids and barely there tablets; rough-and-tumble types will be able to scratch their touchscreen itch with the newly announced Panasonic Toughbook C2 convertible, the first Windows 8 offering in the hard-to-crack Toughbook line.

This semi-rugged beast was built to travel, sporting a magnesium alloy coating capable of withstanding 30-inch drops and 6 oz. of spilled liquid. The versatility is more than skin-deep, however; the Toughbook C2's features augment its on-the-road use case.

The convertible laptop/tablet hybrid packs a 500 nit, 12.5-inch, anti-glare multi-touch IPS display, which should theoretically shine bright and readable in almost any environment, from multiple viewing angles. A 720p webcam helps you go face-to-face on the run, while Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and optional 3G/4G radios keep you connected no matter where you are. An Intel Core i5-3427U vPro processor, an HDMI slot, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, and abundant additional connectivity options -- including NFC, a SmartCard reader and more -- round out the hardware.

Panasonic claims the 3.99 lb. laptop will boast an impressive 11 hour battery life, but we won't be able to back that up until the Toughbook C2 winds up in our test labs. Expect the laptop to start shipping in December with a stratospheric starting price of $2,949. Professional durability doesn't come cheap.

Via Engadget