Rumored Nokia Android Phone Prototype Hits the Web

Nokia's rumored Android-powered handsets, codenamed Normandy, may be a bit closer to reality. That's if an image of what appears to be the smartphone running Google's mobile OS is real. The photo, which hit the Chinese site Weinbo.com, shows a handset similar to the one leaked by @evleaks last month. On the phone's screen is what looks to be an app drawer.

If the image is real, it would back up earlier reports that the Nokia handset would run a custom version of Android. Should the Normandy come to market, it will likely be a budget device along the lines of Nokia's Asha phones. In addition to the photo showing the Normandy's app drawer, a second photo has also leaked that seems to show the phone covered by a rubber bumper. It's unclear whether the cover is meant to obscure the smartphone's design, or just keep it safe, though it's likely the former.

The fact that Nokia would release and Android-powered phone is slightly unusual, as the Finnish handset maker was recently purchased by Microsoft for $7.2 billion. Prior to its purchase, Nokia was already going heavy on the Windows Phone, its portfolio is the largest around. Recently, the tech giant released its Lumia 2520 Windows RT 8.1 slate, making it just the second device maker to offer such a device.

Of course, the Normandy could simply be a hold over from Nokia's pre-Microsoft battle plan. Either way, it's looking more and more likely that the device will hit the market in the near future. Whether it comes to the U.S. is a different story.