Nokia Manager Says Windows 8 Tablets Are Coming in June 2012

Nokia's French general manager has divulged that a Nokia-based Windows 8 tablet is in the works, and will be out by June 2012.

Paul Amsellem said in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos Tuesday, "In June 2012, we will have a tablet that runs on Windows 8." It's worth noting that Nokia's CEO has already hinted at a Windows 8 tablet in the past, but the article imparts a clearer date on the potential launch of the phantom slate. It also implies an earlier timeline for when Windows 8 could roll out to consumers. All Microsoft previously let slip on the matter was a teaser informing the public that the OS would surface sometime in Fall 2012.

Additionally, Amsellem alluded to Nokia's plans for another Nokia Lumia Windows Phone, one even better than the Lumia 800. We've seen the lower-end Nokia Lumia 710 before, but this would be a higher-spec phone that apparently outflanks both the Lumia 710 and Lumia 800. Drawing a parallel between the Lumia 800 and a BMW 5 Series, Ansellem said that the Lumia 710 could be compared to a 3 Series, and that the company would release a phone equivalent to the BMW 7 series in the future.

via WinRumors