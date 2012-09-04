Nokia Lumia 920 Specs Leak, Include Wireless Charging

The mystery surrounding Nokia's upcoming Windows Phone 8 handsets is rapidly starting to be pierced. Last week, the look, size and official names of the 4.3-inch Lumia 820 and the 4.5-inch Lumia 920 were leaked to the Web. Not only has The Verge been able to confirm those images as legitimate, but its investigations have uncovered even more details about the flagship Lumia 920 -- including one addition that's very unique indeed.

According to the website's sources, the Lumia 920 will support wireless charging. Before you get too excited about the idea of a connection-free future, however, note that the Lumia's wireless charging reportedly requires you to place the phone on a charging pad lined with contact points. The phone could support the Qi wireless charging standard, as well.

That's not all: the Verge reports that the Lumia 920 will have 1GB of RAM, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and a 4.5-inch HD display, as well. The rumored PureView camera will indeed sport the PureView moniker, but it will be an 8MP version rather than the whopping 41MP beast found on the Nokia 808 PureView.

Nokia and Microsoft are holding a press event tomorrow, where the new Lumia phones are expected to be announced.

Just last week, Intel and IDT announced that the two companies were working to develop a resonance-based wireless charging technology for Ultrabooks, smartphones and all-in-one PCs. Compared to the Lumia's induction-based charging, Intel and IDT's proposed solution probably won't require the use of a charging base station or pad and should have a longer range -- but the companies don't expect to have samples of both the transmitter and receiver chips needed for the resonant charging to function until sometime in 2013.