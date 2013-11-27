Nokia Lumia 525 Specs Unveiled: Windows Phone on a Budget

Nokia has quietly rolled out its successor to the Lumia 520-- the long-rumored Lumia 525. The newest addition to the Windows Phone family is nearly identical to its predecessor, except it comes with more system memory.

Like it’s budget-minded older sibling, the Lumia 525 features a 5-megapixel rear camera with no flash, a 4-inch WVGA display, 8GB of storage space and a dual-core 1-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor. The 525, however, comes with 1GB of RAM compared to the Lumia 520’s 512MB of RAM, which became problematic for some apps that required at least 1GB of memory to run.

The Lumia 525 will ship in Nokia’s signature array of vibrant colors, including black, white, orange and yellow. Users also have the option to swap out the removable back shell for a different shade.

The Finnish smartphone maker hasn’t announced widespread availability for the Lumia 525 just yet, but it will be launching in select countries in Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. According to The Verge, the Lumia 525 will hit Singapore initially on Dec. 14 for the equivalent of $199.

The Lumia 525 is Nokia’s follow-up to the world’s most popular Windows Phone handset. A recent report from AdDuplex indicates that the 520 accounts for 26.5 percent of active Windows Phone devices around the world.