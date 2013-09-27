Nokia Glee May Be a Music-First Windows Phone

We're expecting to see as many as six new devices debut at Nokia's Oct. 22 event in Abu Dhabi, including the anticipated Lumia 1520 phablet and the Lumia 2520 Windows RT tablet. Beyond those, however, we haven't heard much of what the other four devices would be, until now. According to notorious leakers, @EVLeaks, Nokia will be dropping a new device called the Glee. According to The Verge's Tom Warren, the Glee will be a budget handset focused on music.

That's all the news available surrounding the Glee for now, though. There's still no word on screen size or internal specs, let alone how it will focus on music. If the Glee is a real device, it will likely be the least interesting one to make its debut in Abu Dhabi. The most impressive will probably be the aforementioned Lumia 1520 and Lumia 2520.

The 6-inch Lumia 1520 will be the first Nokia handset to come loaded with Windows Phone 8.1. That's a pretty big deal considering it allows for 1080p display support, something Windows Phone devices have been missing. The Lumia 1520 will also reportedly be the first Windows Phone handset to include a quad-core processor, meaning it should be on par with some of the best Android smartphones including the HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S4 and LG G2.

Nokia's rumored Lumia 2520 tablet should be equally interesting if it's rolled out in Abu Dhabi. The slate could also be one of the first to come with Microsoft's new Windows RT 8.1 OS. According to prior reports, the Lumia 2520 will have a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display and feature one of Qualcomm's quad-core Snapdragon 800 processors.

Around back will be a 6.7-megapixel camera with a Carl Zeiss lens. There are also reports that the tablet will be available with 4G LTE connectivity and offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

We'll find out more about Nokia's devices when they debut at the company's event next month.